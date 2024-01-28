Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Brands will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

