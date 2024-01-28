LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Up 0.7 %

TREE stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 73.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.