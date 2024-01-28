LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

TREE stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.24. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.27. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 253.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the third quarter worth about $1,860,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LendingTree by 73.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

