Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,143,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

