Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.46.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

