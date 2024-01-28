Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.80.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

