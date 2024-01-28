Sfmg LLC Invests $545,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,555,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,438. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.