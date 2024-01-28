Raymond James Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $372.00 to $435.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.76. 2,144,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.32. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

