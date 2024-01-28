Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,710 ($21.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,729.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.83. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,277 ($16.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,070 ($26.30).

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 4.42 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.94. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

