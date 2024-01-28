Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 97.15 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £499.80 million, a PE ratio of -1,943.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

