Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 1.4 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
