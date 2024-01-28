Afentra’s (AET) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Afentra Price Performance

AET stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. Afentra has a 1-year low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 39.58 ($0.50). The stock has a market cap of £81.42 million, a P/E ratio of -925.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Afentra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). In other news, insider Jeffrey MacDonald bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £18,600 ($23,634.05). Also, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 34,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £10,550.23 ($13,405.63). Insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.