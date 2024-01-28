Cadence Bank (CADE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $29.60 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 632,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.