NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NCC Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £395.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6,300.00 and a beta of 0.69. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 75.80 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 193.29 ($2.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25,000.00%.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Cyber Security and Software Resilience. It offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.