Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLS opened at $31.99 on Friday. Celestica has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

