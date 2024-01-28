F5 (FFIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect F5 to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Stock Down 0.5 %

FFIV opened at $183.63 on Friday. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $185.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,811,542. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of F5 by 12.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in F5 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F5 by 33.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in F5 by 17.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

