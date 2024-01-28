The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.37, with a volume of 777983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Specifically, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 95.4% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 951,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 464,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

