Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,275.20 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.25 ($1.99).

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

