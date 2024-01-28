Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £2,275.20 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £2,275.20 ($2,890.98).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 27th, Amber Rudd bought 1,558 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 137.65 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 93.74 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.18.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
