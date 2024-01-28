Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 3,439,080 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

