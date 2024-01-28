Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Domenico De Lorenzo purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 974 ($12.38) per share, with a total value of £438,300 ($556,925.03).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.55) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,038.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,147.74. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 947 ($12.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489 ($18.92). The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,310 ($16.65) to GBX 1,380 ($17.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316 ($16.72).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

