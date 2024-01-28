Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $65.92 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.