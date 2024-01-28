4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.04. 224,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 405,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Specifically, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 586,428 shares of company stock worth $11,478,330. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.65.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.