Insider Buying: Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Insider Acquires £34,825.68 in Stock

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin purchased 4,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £34,825.68 ($44,251.18).

Murray Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 841 ($10.69) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 837.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 825.94. Murray Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 766.60 ($9.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 886 ($11.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £919.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,314.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is 5,937.50%.

About Murray Income Trust

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

