Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.29, but opened at $16.98. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Snap shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 10,649,737 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $129,090.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 469,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 245,555 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 94,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

