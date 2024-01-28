Capital One Financial Comments on Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $23.21 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.