FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Consolidated Water in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

