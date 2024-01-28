CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CSX traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 4105173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

