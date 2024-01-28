Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 44.4%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.