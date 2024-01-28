Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 44.4%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Advent Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ADNWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Advent Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
Advent Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Technologies
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.