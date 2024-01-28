FY2023 EPS Estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) Decreased by Edison Inv. Res (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Edison Inv. Res analyst A. Litvin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$882.12 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.
70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
