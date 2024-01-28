Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Update

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 960,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Absci from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Absci by 142.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Absci by 377.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Absci during the first quarter valued at $399,000. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absci will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

