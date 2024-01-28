XML Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,031,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

