Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.39. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $375.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

