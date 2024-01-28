Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $599.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $569.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 109.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.