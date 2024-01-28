Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,980.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 68,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PPBI. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

