PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

ORLY traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $1,022.51. The company had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,039.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $970.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $948.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock worth $18,987,722 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

