ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $910.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $910.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $744.64.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $769.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $619.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.