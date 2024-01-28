Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JACK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.94.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 304,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

