Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,188 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 4.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 47.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

EBAY stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 5,936,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,560. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.