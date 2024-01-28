PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,286,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

