Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $86,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

