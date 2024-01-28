The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.4% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,356,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,163. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

