Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.