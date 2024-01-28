Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lowered by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 5.4% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.98. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

