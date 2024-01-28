Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $309.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. Visa has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $246.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,977,000 after acquiring an additional 646,587 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 230,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 67,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

