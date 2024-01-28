ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $885.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $865.00 to $885.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $744.64.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $783.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

