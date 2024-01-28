ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $896.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $862.00 to $896.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $744.64.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

