Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Trimmed by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of PH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.59. 444,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,609. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.03 and its 200-day moving average is $417.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $477.37.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
