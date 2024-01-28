GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.55. 1,755,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $183.59 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

