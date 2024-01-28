Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $281,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

S&P Global stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.60. 787,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $450.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

