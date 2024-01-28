Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.80. 1,924,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,899. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

