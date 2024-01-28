W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.47. 1,776,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,216. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

