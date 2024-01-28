TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200 day moving average of $131.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 147,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 20,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

